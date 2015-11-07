Poetry on demand: Austin man uses words to cope

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you listen closely, farmers markets have a sound of their own. But it’s there amid the clutter, alongside the food for the body, you’ll find a man offering up a little something for the soul.

“It’s an ongoing inspiration between every soul that walks by that I see and I get to talk to,” said Ryan Knowles.

Give Knowles a topic — maybe it’s heartbreak, or maybe it’s a family pet and in mere moments…he’ll craft you a customized, original poem.

“Obviously we have body language and eye contact but at the end of the day, communication is through language,” Knowles said. It’s a language that only takes a little sharing, a little creativity and a typewriter. “The typewriter is my vessel, that really ties this project together.”

“Any other format wouldn’t be as charming as maybe on like an iMac and printing it out on an ink jet printer,” said one bystander.

Knowles likes to take a break from the touchscreens, to get in touch with the senses. But it’s rare that these strangers Ryan get’s to know actually get to know him — the boy who grew up an orphan.

“No one is going to walk by and know that I was orphaned at 14 years old, when I witnessed a murder of my mother at the hands of my father. And then my grandma passing away in front of me in a grocery store 3 years later,” Knowles said.

Knowles turned to drugs and alcohol to forget, until he discovered in healing others with his words, he started to heal himself.

“I’m amazed that I ever felt so alone out here when in reality, every single human being has something that they are struggling with,” Knowles said. “By seeing the response and getting to communicate with people on a level of depth and truth and beauty makes me have faith in humanity which ultimately makes me trust myself.”

And at this table for one is where a boy with little left, became a man of many words.

“I trust that I can do this, that I can be brave. That I can survive and I can learn to be genuinely happy, it’s just beautiful,” Knowles said.

For more information about Knowles location and gigs, visit Untouched Poetry.