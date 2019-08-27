Planned Parenthood promoted new app in Austin meeting on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas hosted a meeting to discuss and promote a new app at The Riveter in downtown Austin Tuesday morning.

The app is called Planned Parenthood Direct. It is active in 25 states, including Texas — where it has been available for over a year.

Central Texans are able to get prescriptions for birth control pills, patches and rings on their mobile devices, per a Planned Parenthood press release. Users can also be diagnosed and receive treatment and antibiotics for urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Planned Parenthood stated anyone can request prescriptions anytime and anywhere using the app with no appointment required. This includes free shipping statewide.

Andrea Troncosotcoso looks through the Planned Parenthood Direct app.

Andrea Troncosotcoso, a mother of three living in Austin, attended the meeting to share her story. She started using the Planned Parenthood Direct app two weeks ago and says the convenience drew her to it.

“One less trip to anywhere with them is thumbs up on my part,” Troncosotcoso said.

Troncosotcoso was pleased with the service on the app which even recommended she use certain kind of birth control she didn’t know would be more appropriate for her lifestyle and age.

“I selected the type of birth control I wanted for myself and I got a notification from a real life nurse practitioner. I’m over 35, and [they] said ‘Listen, with your medical history and your age, what you were choosing is probably not beneficial for your life and for your health. So I recommend, you know…X, Y and Z type of birth control,’ and I said, ‘Great!'”

The organization said the app has proven popular especially among busy working moms, young professionals, college students away from home and patients living in remote areas.

Brie Jones, a Texas native and small business owner said she started using the app over the past month for birth control. She doesn’t have health insurance because she owns two small businesses and needed an affordable option.

“The prices were comparable and process was a lot easier so I opted for that,” Jones said.

Jones said it also gave her security for her future.

“To be able to know that for the next three-to-four months, the likelihood of me getting pregnant is very low,” Jones said. “It doesn’t just manage my time in the moment, it also helps me manage my time responsibly for the future as well. That peace of mind is something I would pay a lot more money for. And I don’t have to, which is beautiful.”