Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® At Any Age With Dentist Dr. Chao

Dr. John Chao joined Studio 512 to talk about a new way to treat receding gums with his invention, Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®. It’s the first minimally-invasive treatment to correct gum recession.

Dr. Chao says that receding gums can cause tooth sensitivity and oral health issues, but many people avoid gum grafting because they’ve heard that it’s painful. Though a diagnosis of gum recession is generally thought of as an aging person’s issue, Dr. Chao has seen patients as young as their teens.

With this treatment, multiple teeth can be done in a single treatment, and each tooth only takes a few minutes. Dr. Chao has trained thousands of dentists all over the world in his technique, which focuses on patient comfort.

Viewers — and dentists interested in learning Dr. Chao’s method — can get more information about the Pinhole treatment at PinholeGumRejuvenation.com.

This segment is paid for by Dr. Chao Seminars and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.