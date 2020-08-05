Peyton Manning asks Austin families not to delay healthcare in new PSA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning is asking Austin families not to delay essential healthcare for their kids during the pandemic.

Dell Children’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Seton, has the support of Manning, who is encouraging families to schedule pediatric checkups and immunizations for the children in their lives in a new Public Service Announcement from Ascension, the release says.

The PSA is live on various digital platforms and across television markets in Austin, Oklahoma, Indiana, Wisconsin and New York.

This is the first message in a series that Ascension Marketing and Communications will launch in the coming weeks with Manning and his famous father, Archie Manning.

In June, the Texas Medical Association reported a drop in parents taking their kids to the doctor’s office. Austin health officials were encouraging families to stay up to date on vaccinations and to schedule those necessary check-ups.

Since the pandemic, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that as parents avoid their pediatricians’ offices for checkups, infant immunization rates are down 30%.