PARENTS: Too much screen time for your kids can be dangerous to their health, says local doctor

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018, file photo, the YouTube app and YouTube Kids app are displayed on a smartphone in New York. A new survey confirms what a lot of parents already know: Teens and tweens are consuming a lot of online video, often on services such as YouTube. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new survey confirms just how much time teenagers and tweens spend watching video’s online.

The group Common Sense Media surveyed nearly 2,000 kids age 8 to 18 in the U.S. in search of how much screen time they use and what platform they prefer.

The survey found that the screen time for teenagers (13-18 year-olds) was an average of up to seven hours a day. While tweens (8-12 year-olds) spent up to four hours a day on screen time.

“What’s happening is they are no longer interacting with anyone,” said Dr. Meena Iyer, Chief Medical Officer at Dell Children’s Medical Center after looking at the study.

She says too much time in front of a screen impacts a kid’s social development and can lead to a seditary lifestyle which could result in “an increase risk of obesity. It causes high blood pressure, diabetes and also you lose your social skills. You know longer want to talk to people or meet new people. You’re just sitting on the couch playing video games or having screen time so it affects all aspects of your life.”

The study found the overwhelming majority of kid’s surveyed are watching videos mostly on YouTube, although a spokesperson for YouTube said the platform is supposed to be off-limits to children younger than 13.