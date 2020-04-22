Paramedics doing their best to protect themselves while serving Austin during COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They are the first to show up — and often the most vulnerable.

For more than a month, paramedics in Austin and Travis County have been taking extra steps to protect themselves from COVID-19.

For the more than 570 Austin-Travis County medics, coronavirus is constantly on their minds.

“Now you have to pack at least two extra uniforms, in case you do get contaminated and you need to change out of your uniform,” says Selena Xie, of the Austin-Travis County EMS Association. “We are decontaminating our stations at least twice a shift, we are having much hire level of PPE than we ever had before.”

Paramedics are also showering at work before they leave, in addition to bagging all their clothes to put right in the wash.

With one medic having already tested positive, rather than head home, they’re increasingly staying for free in hotels like the Hilton and dorms at Concordia University.

As Austinites continue making their way through the pandemic, paramedics continue doing their best to protect their families, and serve their community.