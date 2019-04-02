Open your wallets for purses to raise funds for breast cancer group

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Breast Cancer Resource Center in Austin relies on donations, grants, and fundraisers to help thousands of women over the years diagnosed with breast cancer but this year the non-profit lost a major source of funding.

“Unfortunately from one of our big grants, we lost almost a third of our budget which is like $300,000. That impacts us significantly,” said BCRC Director of Programs, Runi Limary-Meosky. “We helped over 1,700 men and women last year and that includes caregivers.”

Much like the women the non-profit helps each year, the group is coming together during a dark time to rally support with a fundraiser called the Power of the Purse.

The event will include a silent auction of designer handbags by a group of women the BCRC calls “ATX Power Women.”

“We have 75 purses that have been donated to us — everywhere from designer to luxury purses and we have nine amazing women that helped us pushed out this event that are great leaders in our community,” said organizer Nicol Ireland.

The women include:

Elizabeth Christian

Michelle Addington

Monica Peraza

Alex Winkelman Zeplain

Judy Pesek

Lynn Yeldell

Sue Snyder

Diana Keller

The event will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palm Door on Sabine. Tickets cost $50 and can be bought online on the BCRC website while donations can also be made directly here. All proceeds will go to BCRC.

“We help women from the minute they are diagnosed,” Limary-Meosky said. “If they need insurance, if they have financial needs, to understanding what their diagnosis or treatment is all throughout treatment.”

Editor’s note: KXAN’s Sally Hernandez also donated a purse for this event.