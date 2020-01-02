FDA’s new nutrition labeling guidelines kicked in Jan. 1

AUSTIN (NBC) — New year, new label.

Shoppers may notice changes to the Nutrition Facts label on the products they buy now and in the coming year.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) published finals rules on the new nutrition label for packaged foods back on May 27, 2016, per their website.

Since then, some manufacturers have already added the new label before it was required.

(Courtesy: FDA)

The FDA required manufacturers with $10 million or more in annual sales to switch to the new label by January 1, 2020. Manufacturers with less than $10 million in annual food sales have more time to comply. Their deadline is January 1, 2021.

Changes include:

Servings: larger, bolder type

Serving sizes updated

Calories: larger type

Updated daily values

New: added sugars

Change in nutrients required

Actual amounts of nutrients declared

New footnote

The administration said the new rules reflect new scientific information, including the link between diet and chronic diseases such as obesity and heart disease. The new label is said to make it easier for consumers to make better-informed food choices.

Visit the FDA’s website for more on the changes.