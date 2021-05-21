Cookies, Potato Chips, Seasonings & More: 10 New Products From Austin-Based Siete Family Foods

On the heels of a record-breaking year, Siete Family Foods, a health conscious Mexican-American food brand based in Austin, announced they will debut 10 new products in 2021, including Grain Free Churro Strips, Grain Free Cookies, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, and Cooking Seasonings.

“Our family launched Siete Foods in 2014 with an almond tortilla, after we adopted a grain free diet together to help me manage several autoimmune issues. Seven years later, our family continues to focus on creating innovative, heritage-inspired, problem solving products. We are thrilled to introduce these new products to the market and hope our customers love them as much as we do—no matter what their personal health journey looks like.” Veronica Garza, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer

Here are the items coming to grocery store shelves near you:

● Grain Free Churro Strips – Available Now, Launched January 2021: These Grain Free Churro

Strips were inspired by the mercados in Mexico and memories of walking from vendor to vendor

with newspaper-wrapped churros in hand. They are made with simple ingredients like cassava

flour, coconut sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla seasoning. The Churro Strips are now available in

Whole Foods and Sprouts stores nationwide, as well as online at sietefoods.com ($4.99 USD).

● New Seasonings (Two Flavors) – Available Now, Launched January 2021: Siete’s Chorizo Skillet

Cooking Spice is made from simple ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, chile and garlic. The

spice can be enjoyed with traditional dishes like chorizo con huevo, or papas con chorizo.

Alternatively, it can be enjoyed with meat-free dishes such as potatoes, ground proteins, minced

mushrooms, tofu and more. The second flavor introduced is Carnitas Slow Cooker Spice, made

from simple ingredients such as dates, garlic, onion, citrus and cumin. This all-in-one seasoning

pairs well with pork, chicken, or jackfruit. Both seasonings are Paleo and have no preservatives.

The new seasoning packets available in Whole Foods locations nationwide and online at

sietefoods.com ($2.99 USD).

● Grain Free Cookies (Three Flavors) – Available Now in Limited Markets / Launching Nationwide

& Online March 2021: Made with almond & coconut flour, coconut & avocado oil, and coconut

sugar, the cookies are gluten free, grain free, dairy free and vegan. The three cookie flavors

include Grain Free Mexican Shortbread, Grain Free Mexican Wedding Cookie (*contains cane

sugar), and Grain Free Mexican Chocolate. The cookies are now available in Sprouts stores

nationwide, and will be available in Whole Foods stores and online at sietefoods.com this March

($4.99 USD).

● Kettle Cooked Potato Chips (Four Flavors) – Available Now in Limited Markets / Launching

Nationwide & Online March 2021: Introducing Sea Salt, Chipotle BBQ, Fuego, and Sea Salt &

Vinegar with a Hint of Serrano Potato Chips. Inspired by the papitas found in Mexican mercados,

Siete created these thin, crunchy Potato Chips that are kettle-cooked in 100% avocado oil and

loaded with tons of flavor. The potato chips are now available in Sprouts stores nationwide, and

will be available in select Kroger stores and online at sietefoods.com this March ($3.99 USD).

Exciting news for Latinx small business owners: Siete Family Foods just announced they will be awarding $25,000 to a Latinx-owned small business, as a part of their new Siete Juntos Fund. Siete will select a Latino/Latina/Latiné-owned food business to receive the $25,000 award as a part of their mission to create positive change in the communities that need it most.

Latino/Latina/Latiné-owned food purveyors and related businesses with an annual revenue less than $500,000 can apply. The business must be at least 50% Latinx owned, and can include grocery stores, markets, restaurants, specialty shops, manufacturers, and/or packaged good producers.

Applications are open now through Tuesday, June 8th at 11:59PM CST. To apply, business owners can visit https://sietefoods.com/pages/sietejuntosfund.

