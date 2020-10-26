No Weights? How To Get Started With Strength Training At Home With Earn That Body

Have you been checking Target, Amazon and other big-box stores for months for free weights to work out in the safety of your home…to no avail? Kim Eagle with Earn That Body has some tips on strength training without real weights to get us started! She says that strength training is an important part of cross-training in general, which is important because it uses different areas of the body without creating repeated stress. As we get older, it’s harder to gain muscle mass, so any work we can do helps! Kim’s tips:

Just because you don’t have traditional weights at home doesn’t mean you have nothing to lift! Check the weight on canned goods in your pantry to make sure you’re lifting even amounts, but you can use those in a snap. Kim also suggests large water bottles, which are great for something like tricep work.

While weights might not be available, there’s a better chance that you can find something like exercise tubes/bands, which create resistance and can parallel lifting small weights.

When in doubt, get started with body weight moves! They’ll get you moving and heading in the right direction until you can get ahold of some real weights.

Earn That Body’s 2-Week Holiday Challenge is coming up in December to help people get their nutrition on track before the holidays hit and BUILD some fitness before the new year even starts. To learn more about Kim’s services and the upcoming challenge, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.