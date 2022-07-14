Summer is a busy time, and many people are out of the house more than usual! Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to give her advice on quick workouts that you can do with no equipment. Kim says her bottom line is that any workout is better than no workout!

Here are some of Kim’s no-equipment workout suggestions:

Morning Walk (“Get right outside your house, don’t even waste time driving somewhere.”) 20 Min of Tabata (“Take any cardio move and do it for 20 seconds ON and take 10 seconds to recover, 8 times total.”) Body Weight Strength (“You can do upper body, lower body and your core without ever stepping foot in a gym!”)

Kim will have an ALL NEW NUTRTION program coming in September, called the Real Food Reset!

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program! To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.