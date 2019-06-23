New tool could help smart speakers detect someone experiencing a cardiac arrest

SEATTLE (NBC News) — Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new tool that can monitor and detect cardiac arrest.

The algorithm lets a smart speaker – like Google Home or Amazon Alexa – or smartphone listen for the gasping sound of agonal breathing, which occurs about 50 percent of the time during cardiac arrest. The app would then issue a warning, with a chance to cancel, before calling 911 for help.

Researchers say the app was built to process information locally on the device, meaning no data would be sent to the internet or third party services.

There’s no word yet on when the technology would be available to consumers.

Read more about the study here: http://bit.ly/2J51LJ0