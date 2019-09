(NBC NEWS) — There’s new evidence that taking a nap, once or twice a week, might go far beyond just restoring your energy.

A study, published Monday in the journal Heart, says a daytime nap could lower the risk of heart attack or stroke. The study was based off data of 3,000 people in Switzerland.

People benefited regardless of the length of the nap whether it was five minutes or an hour.

However, there were no benefits for those who napped more than three times a week.