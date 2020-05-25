New procedure aims to catch a stroke before it happens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — May is Stroke Awareness Month and Central Texas doctors are warning people that they shouldn’t ignore stroke symptoms — it could be the difference between life and death.
Every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke and every four minutes, someone dies from it in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
- MORE: KXAN Simple Health
Research has shown that two million brain cells are lost within the first minute after a stroke. Every minute that passes without treatment impacts the person’s ability to recover.
Dr. Mazin Foteh, a board-certified vascular surgeon with Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons in Austin, uses a newer procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization or TCAR, which can actually prevent a stroke from happening.
Doctors say the TCAR procedure is less invasive than most surgeries starting with an incision in the neck and allows them to help stroke patients in a safe and effective way. The procedure is to prevent a stroke once doctors identify a concerning blockage in the body.