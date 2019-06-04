New life-saving center for Central Texans

Austin (KXAN) — The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center is opening a new, state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center dedicated to treating patients with cardiac arrhythmias.

The new Electrophysiology Center is set to open at the end of June.

“This expansion at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute is essential to helping us continue to meet the needs of our community,” said David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare. “It will also provide additional capacity to care for a growing number of patients coming here from across the nation — and around the globe.”

“Since TCAI launched more than a decade ago, the need for specialized cardiac care for patients with rhythm disorders has increased tremendously,” said Dr. Andrea Natale, cardiac electrophysiologist/executive medical director at TCAI and national medical director of cardiac electrophysiology for HCA Healthcare. “The newly expanded space will allow us to better serve our patients who come from all across North America, in addition to a growing number of people traveling to Austin from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East seeking care at TCAI.”

The new 72,000-square-foot center includes six electrophysiology labs, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for the treatment of complex arrhythmias; 12 dedicated beds for pre-procedure preparation; eight beds for post-procedure recovery; 20 private patient rooms; and four private patient suites with adjoining family suites.

“We are committed to providing the highest level of care for patients with cardiac arrhythmias,” said Todd Steward, chief executive officer of St. David’s Medical Center. “The expanded space also features an international training center, which will allow TCAI to continue to share with physicians around the world the latest advances in interventional cardiac electrophysiology, improving outcomes for patients worldwide.”

TCAI’s team of 16 world-renowned physicians is one of the largest electrophysiology practices in the U.S., providing unparalleled experience, expertise and exceptional care. With this incomparable combination, TCAI successfully treats thousands of patients each year, restoring their quality of life.