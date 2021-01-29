Need To Get Motivated? Follow KXAN Morning Producer Jose Torres’ Health Journey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Let me get in it. Setting goals is the easy part but reaching them can be challenging. I won’t bore you with the stats of how long people stick to the resolutions they make. The goal here is to thrive. I’m no expert but I want to share with you how 2020 turned out to be the best year of my fitness journey despite a pandemic, a stroke, dealing with diabetes, and realizing I was more out of shape than I thought.

My intent for 2020 was to be fit enough to participate in my first Spartan race in May — you know, the race where you bathe in mud … crawl like a baby under sharp wire … climb walls ... and swing from bar to bar like you did on the playground when you were a kid. But, I needed some help! So, I hired a personal trainer to help me commit through strength training and accountability. And, on the first day of 2020, to mark the start of my transformation, I took the Barton Springs Polar Plunge.