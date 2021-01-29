Need To Get Motivated? Follow KXAN Morning Producer Jose Torres’ Health Journey

The Studio 512 crew is so proud to talk about this! Our friend, Jose Torres, is a morning news producer with KXAN, and he’s been working hard for better health. He’s just posted the first in a series of blogs on KXAN’s Simple Health site, and we’d like you to support him, too!
Rosie and Jose are cycling buddies — they try to bike most Sunday mornings. Rosie is so inspired by Jose: he’s positive, willing to learn, and will try any new type of exercise he can get his hands on! Follow Jose’s journey at KXAN.com/SimpleHealth over the next few months.