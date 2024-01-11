If you have numbness, weakness, or pain from nerve damage, Corrective Health can address the root cause, relieve your symptoms, and provide you with long-term relief.

Dr. Jarrod Bagley, D.C., founder of Corrective Health, joined Studio 512 to talk about how he treats neuropathy.

What is neuropathy?

“Neuropathy is a condition that affects the nerves, causing pain, numbness, and tingling in the affected areas. The nerve coatings become damaged resulting in a breakdown in communication within the body’s nervous system. It’s like damage to electrical wires on a TV. If the coating becomes damaged, the electrical signal gets interrupted, and your device may not work. And with neuropathy, as the damage gets worse, the symptoms become progressively worse.

“Neuropathy is one of many chronic conditions that the current conventional medical system is not equipped to treat successfully. The go-to answers are drugs, surgeries, and injections but, as many have found, these rarely provide any real or lasting pain relief. Perhaps you know this from personal experience. If so, you’re not the only one who’s fed up with substandard treatment to address ‘pins and needles’ sensations, stabbing pain, numbness and tingling, balance issues, and the many other types of pain neuropathy can cause. But there is hope.”

Can neuropathy be fatal?

“When someone is suffering with nerve damage and starts to lose the feeling in their feet, legs, or hands, it can be very frightening. They may be afraid to seek out help because they don’t know what is happening or what to expect. Some people may ignore the symptoms hoping that they will just go away. Neuropathy is rarely fatal. However, it could be the result of a more serious, system-wide complication, such as diabetes. If not controlled, diabetes could become life threatening.”

What does a visit to Corrective Health look like?

“On your first visit to Corrective Health, you can expect to sit down with one of our neuropathy specialists to discuss the issues you’ve been facing and your goals. We will then work to understand which form of this condition you suffer from (e.g. peripheral neuropathy, mononeuropathy, autonomic neuropathy, etc.) and the root cause in your case. Next, we will create an individualized treatment plan that will not only reduce your symptoms but also correct underlying problems.

“In addition to sugar imbalances, past back or neck problems such as pinched nerves, medications, and simple hereditary misfortune, a major culprit is lack of blood and oxygen flow. Therefore, increasing both are often a top priority during our natural treatment process.

“We promote healthy blood and oxygen flow to damaged and compressed nerves in several ways including stimulation, light therapy, supplements, and non-inflammatory diets. In doing this, we give the body what it needs to regenerate and recover from nerve injury and damage much like giving a plant water, sunlight, and TLC can help it to regenerate. Not only will you feel better and be healthier in the short term, but you will also have the tools to maintain full function and optimal health for good and without medications.”

