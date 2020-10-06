National public service announcement aims to debunk flu myths

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doctors are urging everyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine before the end of October to prevent a widespread flu season during COVID 19.

However, a July 2020 survey from the Ad Council shows nearly 40% of Black and Hispanic adults in the U.S. are undecided about flu vaccination this season.

“I was not surprised by the results,” said Dr. Leandris Liburd, the Centers for Disease Control’s associate director for minority health and health equity.

She says CDC data shows continued low vaccination coverage among Black and Hispanic people, plus high hospitalization rates due to flu. “These are unfortunately established patterns that we believe we can disrupt this year through this campaign,” Dr. Liburd said.

The campaign is called No One Has Time for Flu. It’s a partnership between the CDC, American Medical Association and the Ad Council.

“There has been so much misinformation and disinformation and science denial and evidence denial out there. That’s why we wanted to partner on this campaign No One Has Time For Flu. We wanted to make sure that everyone knows where to get credible sources of information,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, the immediate past president of the American Medical Association.

The public service announcements will launch nationwide using what Dr. Liburd describes as “trusted media and social media, finding every avenue possible to get accurate information to debunk myths about the flu and to encourage people to accept it this year.”