NAMI Walks Central Texas

Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) for A National Day of Hope and NAMIWalks Your Way virtial event.



You’re invited to walk a 5K — through the neighborhood, around the backyard, or do something else meaningful and fun.



“Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition, as 1 in 5 U.S. adults, regardless of socioeconomic background, will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. However, even in 2019, many people still do not talk about mental health struggles because of the stigma that often accompanies depression, suicide, and other diagnoses.”





NAMI CENTRAL TEXAS ENCOURAGES YOU TO WALK YOUR OWN WAY FOR MENTAL HEALTH

DATE: Oct. 10, 2020

LOCATION: Virtually anywhere! Participate in NAMIWalks through social media NAMI Central Texas’ live feeds. #MentalHealthforAll #NotAlone



