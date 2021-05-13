NAMI Central Texas hosting film screening, panel on America’s mental health crisis

NAMI Central Texas is hosting a film screening for “Bedlam” described as an “intimate journey into America’s mental health crisis” (NAMI Central Texas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NAMI Central Texas is hosting a film screening and panel to jumpstart a discussion about mental health in America.

You can sign up here to watch the film “Bedlam” which explores the mental health crisis in America by taking you inside one of the busiest psychiatric emergency rooms, jails, homes and homeless encampments where people struggle with serious mental illness.

When you sign up, you’ll receive a code to watch the film anytime between May 13 at 5 p.m. and May 15 at 5 p.m. The panel discussion afterward will be virtual and focus on mental health care and treatment as well as mental health in the criminal justice system.

Panelists include Director and Producer of Bedlam Dr. Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, Travis County Mental Health Public Defender Melissa McRoy Shearer, LBSW, JD, Stephen M. Strakowski, MD with Dell Medical School at the University of Texas and Maggie Luna with the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition.

KXAN’s Director of Investigations Josh Hinkle will be moderating.