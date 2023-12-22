AUSTIN (KXAN) — This hospital visit is different for Heather Friedman and her husband Dr. Andrew Well. Together, they breathe a sigh of relief as they walk into Dell Children’s Hospital with their 17-month-old son, Alex.

It’s an exciting reunion between Alex and the trio of people who helped him and his parents settle into family life. It wasn’t too long ago that Heather and Andrew were worried their son may not even make it out of the NICU.

“At our 20-week scan, he was measuring way too small,” Friedman told KXAN’s Britt Moreno.

The pregnancy was diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction.

“They said he could make it to term, he could not, he could pass,” Friedman said.

Just as the parents were trying to process this devastating news, they were then faced with a traumatic labor and delivery. Alex was born three months early weighing just 1.5 pounds. Feeding and breathing tubes kept Alex alive early on.

All the while, Friedman too was struggling. “You know there’s this little thing in a box who I failed. I failed, right? And that’s what all I could think about. Look what I did to him,” she said.

She shared her gratitude for the behavioral health team specializing in infant and perinatal health at Dell Children’s Medical Center. She said the team supported her through an incredibly difficult time. She was diagnosed with perinatal postpartum depression and anxiety. A trio of experts including a psychologist, psychiatrist, and counselor took care of Heather and Alex, together.

Perinatal mental health specialist Delaney Herman said this type of help is rare in the U.S.

“There’s only about two other centers in the country that have this embedded mental health team. We are the only embedded team in the country that has a perinatal psychiatrist in the fetal center in the NICU,” Herman said.

Herman said moms with high-risk pregnancies are more likely to have mental health-related concerns. “NICU admissions are risk factors for perinatal mood disorder,” Herman said.

She said one in seven women are at risk of a perinatal risk condition. That number jumps by 50% to 60% when you have a complicated pregnancy.

Herman wants parents to know it is common to struggle with mental health.

“PPD is considered the most common complication of pregnancy,” Herman said.

She advises parents to say the “scary thoughts” out loud to a trusted friend or therapist because when you do, those words “have less power.”

Heather and Alex are enjoying parenthood, including watching Alex grow bigger and stronger. Heather admitted she too is getting stronger with time.

Her little son, a big example of resilience, continues to give her hope.

Learn more about the Dell Children’s Clinic on their website. Click here for postpartum support and resources.