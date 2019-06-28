More help needed for Summer Fan Drive

Setting up for the KXAN and Family Eldercare fan drive June 14, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Tulsi Kamath)

Austin (KXAN) – Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive is in full swing, but they still need your help in fulfilling this year’s goal.

The goal for 2019’s Summer Fan Drive is to distribute 7,500 fans that reach 12,000 seniors and families in Central Texas across 14 counties. So far, 3,325 fans have been distributed in 10 counties by Family Eldercare and 33 fan distribution partners. You can sign up to help with local fan deliveries.

According to Family Eldercare, these are what our seniors and families are facing:

$1,010 is the average monthly income for an average family of three

$999 is the average income for seniors

71% can’t afford food on their own

48% have felt sick from the heat

79% don’t have or can’t afford A/C

21% use fans because of a health condition or because their window unit doesn’t work well

32% of seniors live with pets in hot homes

Jim Spencer conducts an interview for the fan drive June 14, 2019 at Shady Grove (KXAN Photo/Tulsi Kamath)

KXAN teamed up with Family Eldercare for Fans from Fans Friday earlier this month. With the help of Central Texans, we were able to raise $175,162 and collect 407 fans.

You can continue to donate fans or funds through August 31.