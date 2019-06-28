More help needed for Summer Fan Drive

kxan fan drive friday 61419
Setting up for the KXAN and Family Eldercare fan drive June 14, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Tulsi Kamath)

Austin (KXAN) – Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive is in full swing, but they still need your help in fulfilling this year’s goal.

The goal for 2019’s Summer Fan Drive is to distribute 7,500 fans that reach 12,000 seniors and families in Central Texas across 14 counties. So far, 3,325 fans have been distributed in 10 counties by Family Eldercare and 33 fan distribution partners. You can sign up to help with local fan deliveries.

According to Family Eldercare, these are what our seniors and families are facing:

  • $1,010 is the average monthly income for an average family of three
  • $999 is the average income for seniors
  • 71% can’t afford food on their own
  • 48% have felt sick from the heat
  • 79% don’t have or can’t afford A/C
  • 21% use fans because of a health condition or because their window unit doesn’t work well
  • 32% of seniors live with pets in hot homes
fan drive interview 61419
Jim Spencer conducts an interview for the fan drive June 14, 2019 at Shady Grove (KXAN Photo/Tulsi Kamath)

KXAN teamed up with Family Eldercare for Fans from Fans Friday earlier this month. With the help of Central Texans, we were able to raise $175,162 and collect 407 fans.

You can continue to donate fans or funds through August 31.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

