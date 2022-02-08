Mobility Moves For Everyone With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Did you spend the last 2 years on the couch…and now your joints are feeling stiff? Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to talk about easy mobility moves for everyone, and why they matter.

Kim also talked to Studio 512 about chocolate, ahead of Valentine’s Day. She says, “Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants that can positively affect your health! Studies also show that dark chocolate can lower your risk of heart disease. When shopping, choose quality: dark chocolate with a 70% or higher cocoa content.”

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program! To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.