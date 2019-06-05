Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On June 3, the FDA warned that the supplement ingredient vinpocetine has been linked to miscarriages. The warning came after a study on rats and rabbits. Groups of female rats and rabbits were given various dosages of vinpocetine, which resulted in miscarriages occurring in both animal groups. When they did give birth, the babies weighed less than normal.

The amount of the ingredient measured in their blood was equal to what a person would normally take in a single dose.

So just don’t buy this drug, right?

Well, there’s some bad news: you might have a bottle of vinpocetine in your home right now and not know it. Supplements that contain the ingredient might call it something else on the label.

Common names are:

– Vinca Minor Extract

– Lesser Periwinkle Extract

– Common Periwinkle Extract

The ingredient is found in supplements that are marketed to enhance memory, increase energy and help with weight loss.

Vinpocetine has been under fire since it was developed several decades ago. Despite being made in a lab, like a drug, it’s sold as a supplement in the US. As a result, the FDA has limited control over it.

That’s right, folks.

Dietary supplements have a totally different set of rules when it comes to regulations. Under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, manufacturers and distributors are responsible for evaluating the safety and labeling of their products. The FDA can only act if a label is wrong.

In the 1990’s, vinpocetine snuck through the system by being submitted to the FDA as a supplement. This opened the door for others drugs to take a similar route.

The good news is the FDA has been taking action. In 2016, they announced plans to reconsider it as a drug. This reclassification would result in greater restrictions and a lower likelihood of this common ingredient being on the market. The FDA hopes that this week’s report will help expedite the process.

