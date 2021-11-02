Mighty Texas Dog Walk returns for 21st year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer may be over, but the ‘Doggiest Day in Austin’ is just around the corner.

The Mighty Texas Dog Walk, Service Dog Inc.’s biggest fundraiser of the year, returns Sunday, Nov. 14. Bring your canine companions to Camp Mabry and come walk with thousands of Central Texas pups, all for a good cause: to raise money to help train service dogs for Texans who need them.

Enjoy food, music, treats, and free advice from top dog nutrition specialists, veterinarians and trainers. You can further participate in the festivities with this year’s costume theme: dogs are magic. Dress up your pup in their most magical attire and you could help set a new Guinness World Record.

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 | Gates open 9 a.m. | Walk begins 10 a.m. | Trophies, raffle, special presentations 11 a.m.

Where: Camp Mabry Parade Grounds, 2200 West 35th Street

For more information and to register, visit Service Dog Inc’s website.