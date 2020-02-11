Round Rock man bit by coyote surprised with more than $13K in hospital bills

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 55-year-old Round Rock man bit by a coyote in January said he has been surprised with over $13,000 worth of emergency room bills for his rabies treatments.

Steve Robinson said he was working underneath his car on Jan. 15 when he felt something snap on his foot.

“I turn over and there’s a coyote standing right there in the yard, right in front of the door,” Robinson said at the time.

Robinson said he went to the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Round Rock and was presented an “estimated patient financial obligation summary.”

Those documents show a “estimated patient payment” of $953.00.

Robinson said he was told the estimate included all four subsequent rounds of rabies shots he would require.

But Robinson said the final bill, issued a week after his fourth and final visit, showed a balance over $20,000. After a self-pay discount, the Robinson family was told they owe the hospital just over $13,000.

“We live in a state with critters, what do you expect the common person to do? Are we supposed to file for bankruptcy for getting a rabies shot?” Robinson’s wife, Yvonne Robinson said.

According to Robinson, the emergency room billing department told them the estimated patient balance reflects the cost of the visit and medications. However, it does not take into account what specific medications the doctor may prescribe.

“This estimate is based on information known to us at this time and does not reflect consideration for complications, secondary conditions, and/or other unknown factors,” the estimated patient financial obligation summary states. “Although we try very hard to give accurate estimates, there are many things which influence the actual charges that we are unable to predict. As a result, the final billed charges may be more than the estimated charges and will be reflected on a final billing statement.”

KXAN brought the finals bills to Baylor Scott and White representatives to find out more about rabies shots, billing procedures and ensuring transparency between doctors and patients.

A spokesperson declined to comment on this individual matter, citing privacy laws, but said they plan to reach out to Robinson.

A different spokesperson said they are working to get more information for this KXAN report.

Coyotes in Austin

According to data from the City of Austin, the winter months are when the most coyote related 311 complaints are made.

Last year, 480 calls were placed in the months of January, February and then Novemeber and December.

That’s more calls placed than the other eight months in the year combined.

In the first 15 days of January 2020, the city said it received 44 complaints.

Hunting Coyotes

You don’t need a license to hunt coyotes “if the coyotes are attacking, about to attack, or have recently attacked livestock, domestic animals, or fowl,” according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. There isn’t a closed season — meaning they can be killed at any time of the year.

Texas Parks and Wildlife considers coyotes a “non-game” animal.

Armadillos, bobcats, mountain lions and rabbits fall under the same category.