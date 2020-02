AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday marked the start of National Eating Disorder Awareness week, and nearly 30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

While this disorder can affect just about anyone, studies have shown that women tend to be diagnosed at a much higher rate than men.

Dr. Allison Chase, the clinical director of the Eating Recovery Center, stopped by KXAN News Today to explain why raising awareness about eating disorders is important.