AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a Facebook Live on Wednesday night, Austin Mayor Steve Adler explained what he wants to see happen with local coronavirus testing.

“We want to significantly increase the number of tests we give,” said Adler. “We want to get to five times the number of daily tests. We want to do that because we want to see just how far this has spread.”

Mayor Adler also talked about how he likes the numbers they’ve been seeing, with new cases hovering around 5% each day.