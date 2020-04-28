Doctors worry parents may be postponing critical appointments during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The head of Pediatric Emergency at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas says he has seen few cases of COVID-19 in kids.

“I’ve seen one child who tested positive in the community and then came in for some fever. They were fine and we sent them home,” said Dr. Eric Higginbotham. “We’ve had one other young child that tested positive and they went home after two days.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest study earlier this month showing children make up less than 2% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

While the amount of cases may be low, some doctors are reporting mysterious symptoms in kids who may otherwise be asymptomatic, called “COVID toes.” The condition is painful with lesions or purple and blue bumps on children’s toes.

“So far we are not sure what that is,” said Dr. Higginbotham.

But the doctor is more concerned about what he is not seeing.

“I worry that maybe people are letting conditions get worse than they should be before coming in.”

Dr. Higginbotham says doctors are seeing a decrease in upper- respiratory, fever-type illnesses that are not related to COVID-19.

He says it appears parents are waiting too long or postponing critical health care visits during the pandemic. The doctor is encouraging caregivers to talk to their pediatrician and continue to keep essential appointments to avoid complications, “talk with them so that ongoing care can continue and not get to a crisis point.”