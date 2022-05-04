AUSTIN (KXAN) — Throughout the pandemic, the Texas Department of State Health Services has kept track of rare cases of MIS-C or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

“It’s a rare condition, but still it happens, as more than 600 children in Texas has been affected by this,” DSHS media relations director Chris Van Deusen explained.

Wednesday, DSHS unveiled a new online resource aimed at aiding parents or anyone else trying to detect MIS-C.

This condition can cause different parts of the body to become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys and gastrointestinal organs.

“Anytime you have that, particularly in more than one organ, it can be a very serious situation,” Van Deusen said.

DSHS data shows six deaths in Texas coming from MIS-C.

Dr. Keren Hasbani said they’re still seeing scattered cases at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

“More than 50% of our patients ended up in the intensive care unit,” she said.

Dell Children’s has partnered with many other academic institutions in a long-term pediatric COVID study, which will provide valuable data on MIS-C.

Thus far, they’ve analyzed over 1,200 patients and come up with some key conclusions.

“All kids that had MIS-C were nonvaccinated,” Hasbani said.

Pediatric doctors are also treating MIS-C cases quicker.

“Being able to use two medications together seems to turn the kids around in 24-48 hours,” Hasbani added.

Despite only nine confirmed cases of MIS-C reported statewide in 2022, DSHS is still preaching precaution when it comes to keeping kids safe.

“While we have certainly seen cases fall dramatically in Texas from where they were earlier in the year, it is still with us,” Van Deusen concluded. “We are still seeing over 1,000 confirmed cases a day.”

Doctors also said it’s safe to vaccinate kids that have recovered from MIS-C.