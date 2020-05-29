Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run: A Virtual 5k

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Trail Foundation’s 17th Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run will be a bit different from years past.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held virtually for the first time. From June 4 through July 4, participants will be able to run or walk the 5k on any route they choose, whether it’s a trail, road, on the treadmill, at the gym, or on the track. Runners can go at their own pace, record their times, and compete against other runners or themselves, then submit their best times online.

Those who enter will receive a 2020 Moonlight Margarita Run race participant t-shirt, and the first 700 to enter will receive a $10 gift card to Maudie’s Tex-Mex.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.trailfoundation.org/MMR.