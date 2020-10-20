‘Mask Up, America’ — Infectious Diseases Society delivers message in new campaign

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doctors and scientists with the Infectious Diseases Society of America hope to prevent another overwhelming wave of COVID-19 cases this fall.

In a new campaign, in partnership with the AdCouncil, the society delivers a direct message: “Mask Up, America.”

“I’m not sure that the voice of experts like myself has gotten out,” said Dr. Daniel McQuillen an infectious disease expert who has treated more than 700 COVID-19 patients from March to May.

“It’s a message that isn’t meant to trap people. It’s meant to protect people. That message has been sort of buried and that’s one of the main reasons why we’re we’re going with this “Mask Up, America’ campaign.”

The PSAs will appear online and in states where COVID-19 infection rates are spiking, including Texas, Florida, California, Utah and parts of the Midwest.

“The messaging we hope, will be in areas near colleges, grocery stores places where people will go and congregate,” said Dr. McQuillen.

He says a vaccine will be available on a large scale to Americans until the middle of 2021 and encourages people to not wait to protect themselves.

“The one thing that’s been shown to be an effective easy, scalable thing that can be done now is wearing a mask.”