Manzano Mile brings community of runners together

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Manzano Mile is etched into the foundation of the Austin Marathon weekend, fitting for the running legend bearing the races name.

Leo Manzano is all Central Texas, growing up in Marble Falls and spending his collegiate career at the University of Texas.

Following a successful collegiate career, Manzano continued to impact his community. Training for Olympic success, Manzano broke through with the silver medal in the 1500 meter at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

In 2011, a year before his olympic success, Manzano created the Manzano Mile as a kickstart for the Austin Marathon adding a different kind of race for the community.

In its ninth year, the Manzano Mile is for athletes across all fitness levels, including children. Manzano works with the Future Milers of America, a running organization for children between the ages of four through eight, to promote healthy habits for children.

“It’s so important. We have all this technology, and it’s just so great to get to come out and just breathe some fresh air and be there in the moment,” Manzano said.

The 28th annual Austin Marathon is Sunday, Feb. 17.