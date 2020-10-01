Making Fall Favorite Beverages At Home With H-E-B

It’s that time of the year where you might be heading to a certain coffee shop (rhymes with Smarsmucks) and grabbing one of your fall favorites. Rosie spoke this morning with Puja Mistry Kapoor from H-E-B about making some of those drinks at home.

Let’s talk about the benefits of making some of these beverages at home.

There’s alot of great benefits to make these drinks at home – especially since it can be so much cheaper. Just buying all the ingredients for one drink could cost as much as if you bought it pre-made. You can also really customize the flavor based on what you like as well as making the drink more nutritious.

You wanted to talk to us this morning about a pumpkin milkshake we can make at home.

You just need some basic ingredients for this – some pumpkin, a no sugar added ice cream, and then add some spices like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and nutmeg to really add those fall flavors.

If you like your milkshake with more “milk” in it what can we do?

Using some milk or Mootopia is a great way to add that flavor/texture in without just adding in more ice cream. You really want to stick to the recommended serving size of the ice cream instead of just adding more and more in.

