Low Impact Exercises You Can Do At Home

Today, Jennifer gave us an introduction to barre classes. Barre fitness classes help create lean sculpted muscles, a flexible body and improved posture. A great form of fitness for all levels and genders. bodyUsing the back of a chair, these low-impact movements help strengthen and sculpt your legs, hips, glutes, and core which can help protect your body from injury and rehabilitate old injuries.

4 of the best barre exercises you can do at home:

1) Waterski – this exercise is excellent for strengthening the muscles that surround the patella (knee cap), increases core strength, quads, adductors, glutes, ankle stability and balance.

2) Second Position – Works rotator muslces which help stabilizer the hip joint, strengthens inner thighs, core, ankle stability, and balance.

3) Flared Genie – strengthens hip stabilizers like gluteus medius and increases core strength

4) Side Leg Lift – works the abductors which are major hip stabilizers which improve balance and power.

Jennifer McCamish is a former professional dancer with the New York City Radio City Rockettes. She used all of the techniques she specializes in today at Dancers Shape www.dancershape.com to help rehabilitate from three surgeries. Jennifer has Athletic Training in Injury Prevention for Dancers from Radio City Entertainment, is a Cooper Institute Certified Personal Trainer, STOTT PILATES® Certified Instructor including Injuries and Special Populations and Golf Conditioning and Schwinn certified.

Since 2012, Jennifer has been training NFL football players as a form of cross training to help rehabilitate old injuries and prevent future ones to come. By focusing on breath and controlled eccentric movement patterns they are able to train the deep, smaller stabilizing muscles to work in conjunction with the big muscle groups. Resulting in better balance, power, and protection to the joints and spine. NFL player, Fozzy Whittaker

