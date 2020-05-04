Local doctor details what you should be aware of as more Texans get back to work

by: KXAN Staff

Posted:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more Texans across the state get back to work, some local health officials are concerned that there could be a rise of new cases if social distancing guidelines aren’t followed.

KXAN got the chance to speak with Dr. Amy Young, chief clinical officer at UT Health Austin, about what you should be aware of before heading out in public.

Dr. Young said that we should all remember to keep washing our hands as often as possible, and to avoid close contact with others. If you find yourself in a situation where you may not be able to do that, then she stresses wearing a mask.

Dr. Young says that COVID-19 is still very much with us, and will be for a considerable amount of time. She stresses that we still need to be very careful now that the statewide stay-at-home order has been lifted.

