Livestrong reveals new logo, changes to its mission

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Livestrong Foundation has a new look and is adjusting its mission, foundation officials announced Monday.

The foundation, which made its move into pop culture in 2004 with its yellow silicone wristbands, is adjusting its mission from operating as a “direct service,” to being an “impact funder,” CEO Greg Lee said.

(Todd Bailey/KXAN)

One of the new initiatives we’re launching today is our impact funding solutions program that will really provide funding to companies, transformational organizations who have new products and services, and they just need one final push to kind of finish the funding and get it over the finish line.“ Livestrong CEO Greg Lee

The nonprofit organization built on improving the lives of people affected by cancer will offer grants between $5-6 million each year, and will help pioneer the Austin Cancer Innovation Center.

The grants will be split up between one-year grants up to $20,000, and multi-year grants upward of $100,000.

A closer look: The new logo colors refer to Legacy (yellow), Collaboration (burnt orange) and solutions (blue). Logo created by The Bulter Bros (Todd Bailey/KXAN)

A main pillar of their “mission evolution,” as they call it, is to answer the question,”Which everyday cancer problem will we fix today?”

The foundation has served 8.7 million people since its creation in 1997, and has invested more than $580 million in 576 cancer programs and services.

Five future projects they’re planning to pursue:

Solution grants

Innovation conversations

Cancer Innovation Center

Commissioned art “memorial”

New fundraising strategies