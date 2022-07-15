Head down to the KXAN studio to donate at the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive. (KXAN photo/Billy Gates)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 31st annual Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive returns Friday, and we need your help to keep Central Texas cool during record-breaking summer heat.

Family Eldercare has been serving the community for over three decades, providing Central Texans with relief from the heat.

You can make monetary donations or drop off your inexpensive box fans Friday at these Whittlesey Landscape and Supplies locations and the KXAN studio from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, with seniors, people with disabilities and children at the highest risk. As temperatures continue to rise over the next few months, so will the need for fans, so we invite you to help us help Central Texans beat the heat.