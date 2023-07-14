AUSTIN (KXAN) — For more than 30 years, Family Eldercare has been running a Summer Fan Drive to keep people cool amid Texas’ summer heat.

This year’s drive comes on a week with multiple days in a row topping out over 100°. KXAN meteorologists forecast the excessive heat will continue for the next one to two weeks.

On Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., people can drop off their fans at KXAN, Roger Beasley Mazda locations and Whittlesey Landscape Supplies. They can also donate online. KXAN will be tracking the number of fans collected and money raised and will share updates in this story.

Live blog

7 a.m.

The Summer Dan Drive officially kicks off at 7 a.m. Last year’s drive raised more than $200,000 and collected 831 fans. Family Eldercare takes these fans and gives them away for free to anyone who can’t afford or doesn’t have air conditioning.

People can check its website for pickup locations.

Seniors, people with disabilities and children are at the highest risk when the temperatures climb. An average of 702 heat-related deaths happen each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.