LIVE BLOG: Fan drive raises thousands in donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For more than 20 years, KXAN and Family Eldercare have teamed up to raise money and collect fan donations. On Friday, volunteers will be at Shady Grove at 1624 Barton Springs Road from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a family-friendly event with music and activities. From 4 to 7 p.m. at High 5 Anderson Lane at 2700 W. Anderson Lane, people can also drop off fans and enjoy entertainment.
Resources
- How to donate
- Austin fraternity donates 100 fans before weekend drive
- ‘These fans save lives’: ‘Summer Fan Drive Queen’ celebrates 8 years of volunteering
5 p.m. update
The Summer Fan Drive has moved to High 5 on Anderson Lane.
1 p.m. update
Today we raised $125,406 and collected 178 fans!
11 a.m. update
The City of Austin declared June 14, 2019 as “Fans From Fans Day” in honor of the fan drive.
10 a.m. update
A total of 63 fans and $49,048 have been raised!
Chris Davis shows you around the event at Shady Grove below.
9:32 a.m. update
As of 9 a.m., $27,145 has been raised. Jim Spencer explains below why this drive is so critical for many in Central Texas.