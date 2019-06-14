LIVE BLOG: Fan drive raises thousands in donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For more than 20 years, KXAN and Family Eldercare have teamed up to raise money and collect fan donations. On Friday, volunteers will be at Shady Grove at 1624 Barton Springs Road from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a family-friendly event with music and activities. From 4 to 7 p.m. at High 5 Anderson Lane at 2700 W. Anderson Lane, people can also drop off fans and enjoy entertainment.

5 p.m. update

The Summer Fan Drive has moved to High 5 on Anderson Lane.

The fan drive moves to High 5 on Anderson Lane (KXAN Photo/Russell Falcon)

1 p.m. update

Today we raised $125,406 and collected 178 fans!

11 a.m. update

The City of Austin declared June 14, 2019 as “Fans From Fans Day” in honor of the fan drive.

Official proclamation from City of Austin that June 14, 2019 is Fans From Fans Day (KXAN Photo/Kelly LaFargue)

Volunteers at the fan drive celebrate Fans From Fans Day June 14, 2019 at Shady Grove (KXAN Photo/Kelly LaFargue)

10 a.m. update

A total of 63 fans and $49,048 have been raised!

Chris Davis shows you around the event at Shady Grove below.

9:32 a.m. update

As of 9 a.m., $27,145 has been raised. Jim Spencer explains below why this drive is so critical for many in Central Texas.