LIVE BLOG: Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive raising money, fan donations Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the 30th annual Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive, and from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, you can drop off a fan or monetary donation at four Honda dealerships across the area to help people stay cool in the sweltering Texas heat.

With social distancing guidelines in effect, people donating should put fans in the trunk or back of their vehicle and let volunteers get the fans from there.

We have volunteers at the following locations:

First Texas Honda – 3400 Steck Ave, Austin

Round Rock Honda – 2301 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock

Howdy Honda – 5519 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Honda San Marcos – 4300 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road, San Marcos

6:40 a.m. update

KXAN’s David Yeomans is out bright and early at First Texas Honda to accept donations.