LIVE BLOG: Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive raising money, fan donations Friday

Simple Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the 30th annual Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive, and from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, you can drop off a fan or monetary donation at four Honda dealerships across the area to help people stay cool in the sweltering Texas heat.

With social distancing guidelines in effect, people donating should put fans in the trunk or back of their vehicle and let volunteers get the fans from there.

We have volunteers at the following locations:

  • First Texas Honda – 3400 Steck Ave, Austin
  • Round Rock Honda – 2301 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock
  • Howdy Honda – 5519 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
  • Honda San Marcos – 4300 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road, San Marcos

6:40 a.m. update

KXAN’s David Yeomans is out bright and early at First Texas Honda to accept donations.

KXAN photo/Dax Dobbs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss