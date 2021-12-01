Learn About Empower RF With Help From Modern Women’s Health

Gynecologist Dr. Lisa M. Jukes from Modern Women’s Health spoke to Studio 512 about new treatments for feminine wellness using a device called Empower RF.

What is Empower RF and how is it changing the way you are treating women’s intimate wellness issues?

“Empower RF treatments are designed specifically to treat a number of conditions that concern women, such as stress, urge, and mixed urinary incontinence, weak pelvic floor muscles, blood circulation and pain relief.

The Empower RF device uses several types of energy, including bipolar radiofrequency and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to address common feminine wellness concerns. Treatments are customized and tailored to meet each patient’s specific needs and conditions. With Empower RF there is no general anesthesia, large incisions, or extended downtime.”

Tell us about the treatment that involves a form of electrical muscle stimulation.

“Empower RF is a gentle, nonsurgical FDA-cleared technology designed to provide electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) and neuromuscular re-education to rehabilitate weak pelvic floor muscles and improve the symptoms of stress, urge, and mixed urinary incontinence.”

What is tissue remodeling?

“This treatment provides uniform, deep heating for tissue remodeling with real-time temperature control. Patients often see the treatment effects immediately, with continued results over the following weeks.”

What do your patients say?

“Patients love Empower RF as part of a specialized plan to target their unique concerns. We also employ options like labiaplasty and Votiva FormaV to get patients the results they’re seeking.”

Modern Women’s Health has locations in Westlake and Bee Cave. To make an appointment or for more information, call (512) 301-6767 or go to ModernWomensHealth.com.

This segment is paid for by Modern Women’s Health and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.