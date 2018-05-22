KXAN partners with American Heart Association for Simple Health

KXAN is teaming up with the American Heart Association – Capital Area Division to host a city-wide event to provide healthy living education and CPR training to Central Texans.

The Hands-Only CPR training event kicks-off on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, and will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 with the American Heart Association Annual Heart & Stroke Walk. Throughout the week, Central Texans will receive the opportunity to learn Hands-Only CPR training and other healthy living tips in short, informative sessions managed by a local American Heart Association representative.

This event is part of KXAN Simple Health, a new public service initiative launching in August 2018 focused on providing people and families across Central Texas with healthy living and wellness tips and information from expert medical professionals.

Eric Lassberg, KXAN-TV Vice President and General Manager commented, “KXAN remains dedicated to our core purpose of enriching the community and making people’s lives better. Beginning immediately, we will start planning an all stations effort on telling local stories and educating the local community on how to live a healthier and happier life. Heart disease is still the No. 1 cause of death for all Americans and we need to fix this.”

“As the nation’s largest voluntary health non-profit, we rely on our community supporters to help drive our mission,” said Joel Rice, executive director of the American Heart Association – Capital Area division. “We are thrilled by this collaboration with KXAN and the life-saving potential to reach thousands of Central Texans.”

Lassberg added, “The Hands-Only CPR training event will be the first major city-wide event linked to the KXAN Healthy Living initiative, our new series focused on addressing healthcare issues in our local communities. To support the initiative, KXAN News will produce weekly stories featuring the latest updates in medicine, providing tips and advice to help individuals and families foster health and wellness within the home. In addition to television news coverage, KXAN-TV will leverage its digital, mobile and social platforms to provide Central Texans anytime, anywhere access to engaging and interactive healthy lifestyle content and information so viewers can make smart decisions throughout the year.”