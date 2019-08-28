KXAN announces Simple Health 5K Partnership with Austin Marathon

AUSTIN, Texas – KXAN-TV and High Five Events introduce KXAN Simple Health as the title sponsor of the 2020 Austin Marathon 5K. The partnership includes amplification of the Simple Health initiative, race weekend activations, and year-round media opportunities. The Austin Marathon KXAN Simple Health 5K benefitting Paramount Theatre will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

“We’re proud to support the Austin Marathon through our station-wide initiative, Simple Health,” said Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN. “By highlighting all events during Austin Marathon weekend, including the Austin Marathon KXAN 5K, we hope to raise awareness for Central Texans on fun ways to be active within their community.”

KXAN’s Simple Health is a public service initiative focused on providing its viewers with healthy living and wellness tips across all KXAN platforms. KXAN has partnered with The American Heart Association and focuses on their four tenants; eat smart, add color, move more, be well. The Austin Marathon was recently on KXAN’s Studio 512 to discuss summer training tips as part of KXAN’s fitness focus. KXAN is the Austin, Texas, NBC affiliate committed to providing Central Texans valuable and local news coverage through its in-depth, investigative brand.

“The growth of our partnership with KXAN has been tremendous and we know the Austin Marathon KXAN 5K will benefit from that growth,” Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. “Their Simple Health initiative aligns with one of our main goals: to get people moving and living healthier lives.”

The Austin Marathon KXAN 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m., 30 minutes after the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon and Austin Half Marathon. It still benefits Paramount Theatre, Austin’s original performing arts venue since 1915. Participants will participate in the only Austin 5K that runs on historic Congress Avenue. The stroller-friendly course is perfect for the entire family. All participants receive an Under Armour participant shirt and a commemorative finisher medal. The current price, $39, will increase to $49 on Tuesday, September 10th. More than 2300 participants registered for the 2019 Austin Marathon 5K.

The Austin Marathon will celebrate its 29th year running in the capital of Texas in 2020. Austin’s flagship running event annually attracts runners from all 50 states and 30+ countries around the world. Having start and finish locations just a few blocks apart, being within walking distance of many downtown hotels and restaurants, and finishing in front of the picturesque Texas State Capitol makes the Austin Marathon the perfect running weekend destination. Registration is currently open.

