Kids learning virtually? Look out for ‘computer vision syndrome,’ doctor warns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From virtual learning to virtual hangouts, kids are probably spending a lot more time in front of screens than they ever have.

“There’s a lot of high energy light coming off of digital displays and in LEDs there is a wavelength that is potentially damaging to the eye,” says Optometrist Robert Weinstock.

He says the light beaming off screens may also damage the surface of your eye, especially concerning for kids.

“Potentially, over a period of years, this much light exposure could damage retinal cells and lead to premature aging of their retina — and potentially lead to diseases like macular degeneration that could affect their vision later in life.”

Dr. Weinstock loosely calls it “computer vision syndrome” and says it has to do with a new generation of virtual learning that’s making it difficult for parents to limit their kid’s screen time.

“I don’t think it is realistic to say you can only use it so many hours a day. I think it’s important for parents to say, ‘Hey, get your homework done and get off it.”

He also recommends products on the market that can automatically filter extreme light from phone and computer screens or you can turn down the brightness yourself.

If your kid’s eyes start to hurt, become dry or if they are not sleeping well at night, those too could all be signs of “computer vision syndrome.”