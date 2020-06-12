Kick off summer with Family Eldercare’s 30th annual Summer Fan Drive

The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive is back for its 30th year.

For decades, Family Eldercare has engaged the Central Texas community in one of the largest efforts of its kind to help provide relief from the searing Texas heat for those in need.

Want to get involved? You can make monetary donations HERE now through the end of August, or bring inexpensive box fans to Central Texas Honda dealership locations on July 10 – more details coming soon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this mission is critical to the community now more than ever. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, with seniors, people with disabilities and children at the highest risk. These at-risk individuals are also the most at risk for COVID-19, and are having to shelter in hot homes. Layoffs, furloughs and other economic impacts from the pandemic have made it especially difficult for many Central Texans to afford their utility bills, making the need for donations even more important.

To keep everyone safe during these difficult times, Family Eldercare will continue to follow health guidelines with these steps:

No-contact fan pick-up and deliveries

Wearing face coverings and maintaining safe distance

Sanitation stations are all fan drive clients

For more information about Family Eldercare and the Summer Fan Drive, click HERE.