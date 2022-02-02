Join The Go Red For Women Campaign At Its 18th Annual Luncheon On February 25

February is American Heart Month, and all month long the American Heart Association has been spreading awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Nina Seely and Dr. Caitlin Giesler, both volunteer chairs for the Go Red for Women Initiative, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to discuss their involvement in the 2022 Go Red for Women campaign and the upcoming luncheon.

The 18th Annual Go Red for Women luncheon takes place on Friday, February 25 at noon at the JW Marriott Austin.

Nina, tell us what Go Red means to you and why we all need to be involved?

“This year marks the 18th anniversary of the Go Red for Women movement, and I am proud to represent the American Heart Association to increase awareness, share life-changing information, and secure the resources that will continue to drive research and save lives.”

“Heart disease kills 1 in 3 women – 1 in 3! This is the number one killer of women, and many women still think that breast cancer is their primary health risk. With Go Red, we are improving awareness about the risk for heart disease. Caitlin and I share a love for Austin and the people in our community. We want to improve heart care for all women in this city.”

Dr. Giesler, you are the Director of the Women’s Heart Program at Ascension Texas Cardiovascular. Why do we need specialists for women and what is the importance of the Go Red for Women campaign and the Go Red movement?

“Well, as Nina discussed, heart disease is the number one killer of women, but there is a big knowledge gap still in the care for women with heart disease. Women are more likely to die following a heart attack and heart failure outcomes are worse in women. Additionally, problems that occur in pregnancy like preeclampsia can affect the heart and increase a woman’s risk for heart disease later in life.”

“Many women are completely unaware of these risks. That’s why the Go Red for Women movement was started over 20 years ago. To educate women and make them aware of the things they need to watch for.”

Nina, what have you all done in preparation for the upcoming Go Red for Women luncheon?

“We have already received wonderful support from local businesses who understand the need to improve heart care for women.”

“We are still hoping to gain more support from businesses and individuals within the community as we work towards the Go Red Luncheon on Feb. 25, where we will celebrate and continue to spread the message of heart health for women.”

Can you tell us about signs of a heart attack in women, Dr. Giesler? I understand that they can be different than the classic chest pain and left arm pain we often hear about.

“You’re correct, the signs of a heart attack in women are often confusing. A heart attack occurs suddenly because the heart does not get enough blood flow. Often, someone feels chest pressure and discomfort. Women can feel chest discomfort, but they often feel pain radiating to the neck and jaw, nausea, shortness of breath, and clamminess.”

“Typically, you know something is wrong, but you may not immediately associate the pain with your heart. If you notice these symptoms, you need to call 911.”

How can we prevent heart disease? What do we need to do now?

“One of the premier messages of the Go Red for Women campaign is to ‘know your numbers.’ When you go for a wellness exam — starting in your 30s — ask about blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and blood sugar. Knowing these numbers, what they mean, and how to control them greatly reduces the risk for heart disease. And for men who love their mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters in their lives, please make sure those women are stopping to take care of themselves.”

Nina, I understand that you have some exciting news about the Go Red Luncheon and a welcome home for an Austin daughter.

“Yes, we’re excited to announce that Barbara Pierce Bush will be joining us as our Go Red for Women keynote speaker! We have several of her family friends scheduled to attend, so I am sure it will be a wonderful reunion as we spread the message.”

“We would love for everyone to get involved by wearing red on Feb. 4, National Wear Red Day, and you can join the movement by attending the 18th Annual Go Red for Women luncheon takes place on Friday, February 25 at noon at the JW Marriott Austin.

Visit AustinGoRed.Heart.org to donate, register for the event and become a sponsor.

This segment is paid for by the American Heart Association and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.