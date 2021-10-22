Join Rosie & Steph For The MORE THAN PINK Walk On Sunday, October 24th

Studio 512 is busy this October with community events! Rosie and Steph gave a round-up of their recent activities.

Join Studio 512 at the MORE THAN PINK Walk benefiting Susan G. Komen on Sunday, October 24th at the Long Center on Riverside Drive! There are virtual and in-person options this year. The schedule is:

7:30 a.m. Hope Village Breakfast for Survivors/those living with MBC

8:00 a.m. Village Walk Opens

8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony LIVE at the Long Center

9:00 a.m. Virtual Opening Ceremony on Facebook

Registration is still open. Learn more at Komen.org.