Join In On H-E-B’s Feast Of Sharing This Holiday Season

Tamra Jones with H-E-B chatted with Studio 512 about the upcoming Feast of Sharing event.

This holiday season, H‑E‑B will take its annual Feast of Sharing dinner into homes across Texas and Mexico. H‑E‑B’s Feast of Sharing will donate more than 340,000 meals to hunger relief organizations and food banks in Texas and Mexico during November and December.

Although this year’s H‑E‑B Feast of Sharing will not include the traditional in‑person dinner events and volunteer opportunities, H‑E‑B will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies such as Meals on Wheels. To support Texans in need throughout the season, these dedicated organizations will distribute and deliver meals, which will include H‑E‑B Meal Simple holiday dinners with roasted turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes with garlic butter.

“A celebration we look forward to each and every year, the H‑E‑B Feast of Sharing gives us the opportunity to give back and ring in the holidays with our neighbors,” said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Thanks to our partnerships with deeply dedicated nonprofits, we’re able to safely continue this tradition for families across Texas and Mexico.”

In‑person H‑E‑B Feast of Sharing dinners are scheduled to resume next year, during the 2021 holiday season.

People looking for volunteer opportunities, ways to give or in need of assistance, can visit https://www.feedingtexas.org/get-help/

H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.