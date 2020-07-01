Income limits raised for Texas WIC nutritional program

In this photo taken Oct. 5, 2014, apples are displayed at a farmers market in Arlington, Va. A common pesticide used on citrus fruits, almonds and other crops would be banned under a proposal announced Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency. The proposal would prohibit use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used insecticide that is sprayed […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Income limits for the Texas WIC nutrition program were raised on Wednesday for households of 10 or less, according to the Central Texas WIC Facebook page.

The state’s supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children is available for all that qualify under the post’s income guidelines. WIC serves pregnant women, breastfeeding women, infants and families with children younger than five years-old.

The income limits are for gross income, the amount earned before deductions, but overtime and military income may not count against the total.

Anyone on Medicaid, TANF or SNAP/food stamps may only need to show proof of enrollment for eligibility. You can find more information at the Central Texas WIC Facebook page or on the State of Texas’ WIC page.